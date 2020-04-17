Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: The future of brick and mortar shopping in the age of COVID-19

When a landlord loses a tenant, don’t fill the space with the same. The marketplace is changing, and landlords and shopping centers need to keep up by enhancing the browsing experience with color and action.

High schoolers are not the only ones cruising the malls. Boomers and couples find the mall date-night invigorating. Stores must provide entertainment, special events and unique deals to draw the community, not just a 10% discount and a dancing clown.

The most important advantage of the consumers shopping experience is the “touchy-feely” of the product punctuated with human interaction.

That does not exist on the Internet. Enticing the consumer to purchase and not return the merchandise is essential to the retailer. Delivery can also be a distinctive advantage to even the smallest retailer. Fast pick-and-go checkout and delivering before one gets home will be the calling card of the future.

The biggest advantage retailers often forget is to be a niche. I remember when Home Depot came to Napa and the uproar from the local merchants was deafening. Home Depot is here and local hardware and construction product providers are thriving, up until March anyway.