Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: Want a building permit? Get in line.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a Napa Valley practicing architect for over 25 years, obtaining building permits has always been a challenge.

The city of Napa loves to add additional conditions, hefty departmental requirements, and sometimes arbitrary interpretations, but it’s the price we pay to live in paradise.

The pandemic has only made the process tougher. Napa city has eliminated personnel positions leaving the building department understaffed and overworked. In my opinion, it is top-down.

Don’t get me wrong: I’m not beating up on the building department. The city staff is working hard on a shoestring. The building department should be a revenue producer and fully staffed. But it’s more than staffing: the entire process has to change.

Today, if you want a city building permit for a shed, you have to make an appointment two weeks ahead. Once you’re there, the process can still take two months or longer with re-submittals flying back and forth. This takes precious time and slows everything to a snail’s pace.