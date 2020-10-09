Chris Craiker's Architex Angle: What we learned from the great recession

3. Up until the start of both downturns, the economies were overheated. Maybe right now we’re back where we should be under normal conditions.

4. Rapid market downturns often don’t bounce back the same, so look for the opportunity and potential growth in whatever you’re doing.

5. If you’re addicted to credit, now is the time to keep in touch with your bank. With interest rates so low, now is the time to refinance. As they say, “keep your friends close but keep your banker closer. “

6. Be prepared to hire again. In the last recession, so many workers jumped out of the industry, we had serious shortages. Keep in touch with prospective candidates that might be good when this is over.

7. Never waste a good crisis. Use it to rethink your strategies, study the markets and analyze your products. I tell my students, you’ll barely make a living as an architect, invent a better gutter or window frame.

8. Real estate will always change, the objective is to look downstream two-three years for future demand. Housing for sure, but high-end? Doubtful with today’s glut. Lower end and rental housing? For sure. Commercial/retail? Don’t bet on it. Office/commercial? Only if you can convert it to housing.