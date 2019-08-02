Editor’s note: This is the first of a new column by Napan Chris Craiker.
Since I was eight years old, I wanted to be an architect. I’ve renewed my California Architects license for almost 40 years.
I opened a bed-and-breakfast 25 years ago at First and Jefferson here in Napa which gave me my first taste and love for this Valley. I subsequently moved my Marin office to here. I love the pace, people and places here in Napa.
I’m looking forward to my periodic column on architectural matters and tips for homeowners. Besides “how to” articles and observations of good and bad design, I will include Q&As from readers. Most important, this column will be geared towards Napa and its surroundings.
There are lots of misconceptions and myths about architects I’d like to dispel:
1. Architects are all men.
Traditionally the profession has been male dominated, but statistics are changing. While more than 51 percent of the college freshman in architectural schools are female, that falls to 45 percent at graduation, and licensed women architects stands at 34 percent and climbing, which is very healthy.
There’s a great opportunity for females throughout the construction industry. You don’t have to swing a hammer to be a contractor, an architect or engineer.
2. Architects charge 10 percent of the construction fee.
Wrong. In today’s world of rapidly escalating construction costs, services are not predicated on construction costs but on the tasks required.
Fees can range from 1 to 4 percent depending on the complexity. Other consultants such as structural and soil engineers can add another 2 to 4 percent.
3. I don’t need an architect, only a good builder.
Today, it’s next to impossible to get the building permit for a doghouse without an architect.
The architect actually is the coordinator of multiple consultants and specialists required by today’s permitting and construction process, especially in energy-starved and fire prone California.
Whether it be the design, preparing the construction documents for the contractor or overseeing the construction, your architect is obligated to protect you, the owner.
5. Architects are nerdy and introverted.
We’ll, the nerdy part might be true but all professionals have one task and that is to communicate ideas and provide experienced knowledge of how to put things together in order to solve problems.
6. Architects only draw blueprints.
Blueprints haven’t been used in 70 years or more. While most professions still use paper as a medium, most of our work today is electronic, transferred back-and-forth between consultants, contractors and building departments.
Today less than 40 percent of an Architect’s time is spent on the “boards.” More time is spent administrating, assisting and working with all the different elements of the construction process.
7. Architects are more artisan than scientists.
Creating a beautiful building or exciting interior is only a small portion of the job. Assembling all the construction pieces and collaborating is the real art.
And so, you readers have some homework to do.
Through this column and subsequent Register articles, we will pose many questions: What is Napa architecture? How does Napa solve its housing shortage?
When did this small working-class town become the world class tourist destination it is now?
This won’t be last century blueprints. That’s ancient technology. Today’s world is AI (Artificial Intelligence), VR (Virtual Reality and UIS (Unlimited Internet Stuff). It’s a brave but scary new world.