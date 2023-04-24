Chris Kollar had already opened his boutique artisan-chocolate store in Yountville when he appeared in the “Sweet and Savory” episode (Season 42, Episode One) of the Food Network’s show, “Chopped.”

“On the dessert round, of course, the first item I went for was chocolate,” he says. “I made a white chocolate chili miso sauce with berries dipped in dark chocolate that was crystalized and tempered with a strawberry pretzel wonton.” His creation won over the judges, and he took home the “Chopped” championship.

Winning “Chopped” changed the business dramatically; as soon as the show aired (in January 2020, almost a year and a half after the competition) online sales “went crazy immediately,” he says. “So many people resonate with that show.” It was a valuable affirmation of culinary talent for a chef whose star continued to climb and whose journey from savory to sweet included a storybook try-out with the French Laundry.

Originally from Georgia, Kollar entered a culinary program after high school but didn’t have the focus on the trade at the time, so he left and did odd jobs until the restaurant industry “sucked him in,” several years later.

“Then I was hooked,” he says. “The 12–14-hour shifts were never an issue. I just wanted to learn.”

He sought out admired chefs throughout the country to mentor him as he studied and mastered every culinary skill and discipline. “I had a goal to work for Keller,” he says. “One of the sous chefs I worked with and admired in Seattle had worked with him, and he was very unique in the way he executed.”

Kollar moved to San Francisco and crashed on a friend’s couch. “I showed up in Yountville with my resume, found the French Laundry, and knocked on the door,” he says. “I told the nice lady who answered that I wanted a job, and she says, ‘Just one minute.’ She returned with Keller, and he interviewed me on the spot. I was caught off guard; will always remember that moment.”

Keller told him to report back the next morning at 6 a.m. for a 15-hour trial. “I worked every station; they look for your skills and techniques,” he says. “The only kitchen I’ve ever seen with hard carpet on the floor. Nothing hits the ground; everyone is quiet, serious and focused. A very cool, well-orchestrated discipline to witness.”

Kollar received an email two days informing him that he did not get the job.

Nonetheless, the move to the Bay Area turned out to be a good one. Kollar landed at Domaine Chandon, where the chef, Eric Torralba, became his mentor. “He taught me so many things,” Kollar says. “He would draw his menus, each course, sketching everything – and that’s what the guests would receive. A true artist - I saved so many. Everyone felt special working for him.”

From there, Kollar bounced around area restaurants until he began working as a private chef for the Peter Michael Winery family. “That is where Kollar chocolates started,” Kollar says. His retainer arrangement afforded him the extra time he never thought he would have to focus on achieving his next goal – carving out his niche in the industry as a master chocolatier.

“I wanted to build value as a chef,” he says. “Savory chefs focus on savory, but there are the areas of baking, pastry, chocolate and confection work as well. I wanted to focus on chocolate.”

Kollar began studying books and sought out several pastry chefs whom he had worked alongside and admired throughout his career.

Kollar began making chocolate bonbons in his kitchen apartment and selling them to friends and guests of the winery. “Then I received a 1,200-piece order from a local vineyard,” he says. His move to specialize in chocolates was gaining momentum and quickly paying off.

The Michael family told Kollar that he had free rein of the winery’s kitchen when they were not in town. Kollar seized the opportunity to expand his burgeoning chocolate operation as well as start a side catering business working as a private chef in the community. “Sometimes, there were so many layers of security that I didn’t even know who it was that I was actually cooking for,” he laughs.

Business all-around was good, but Kollar was also burning both ends of the candle. A serious car wreck in Sonoma was a pivotal point in his career.

“I was always rushing to one place or another, moving too fast,” he says. “That’s when I say that ‘chocolate chose me.’ Chocolate demands nothing more than patience. Working in a restaurant, it’s ‘my steak is overcooked’ or ‘my soup is cold.’ Making chocolates is nothing like that. Everything in production is orchestrated in a calm manner to get the final product. In tempering chocolate, you get tempered along the way.”

He never went back to savory cooking.

Soon afterward, Kollar began to look for a storefront in 2011 to sell his chocolates and he found the perfect spot in Yountville’s Marketplace. He soon learned the artistry of airbrushing chocolates and was inspired by a chocolatier in France who was also a sculptor and artist.

“His work reflects his connection to nature, and I like to think I do the same,” he says. “All my chocolate flavors and colors are what I see when I’m cycling out in the valley. They must make sense. For example, the fennel pollen bonbon is a goldish-green, and the lavender bonbon is black and purple.”

Kollar pays a premium price for beans that are mostly sourced from single-origin plantations near the equator. The chocolate makers grow, harvest, ferment, dry and roast the beans before processing, The base chocolate arrives in “coin” form, small discs of dark, white and milk. Kollar determines the percentages of all three before crafting each one of his confections, melting them down to create bonbons, and instilling the flavors. A selection is also airbrushed.

The Kollar Chocolate classic collection has 16 different bonbons, but he also designs seasonal confections. “I take the mindset of a chef – what’s in season? Let’s go to the farm and see what herbs and fruits are looking good then turn them into chocolate.”

Kollar also features a variety of popular barks, bars, truffles and specialty bites.

Kollar’s first mentor in his culinary career owned his restaurant, and Kollar would watch him closely, taking note of the “day-to-day guts” of what it took to successfully run a business – from training staff to meeting guest expectations – all the moving parts. The experience helped him to envision the culture and working environment that he wanted for his own business.

“I still reflect on those moments,” he says. “Even today I will call Michael for advice, and he answers every time. I’m fortunate, and I’ve tried to re-create the same dynamics with young professionals that work with me, as well as the Culinary Institute of American (CIA) interns who come here to learn the craft.”

Kollar is a mentor to his sous chef, Izzy Osorio, who started with Kollar Chocolates more than five years ago and worked through the ranks to achieve her current role.

“She’s becoming a critical thinker,” he says. “That is the Kollar Chocolate environment. Most people who want to work here haven’t worked in chocolate before. It’s a continuous cycle of learning and teaching.”

In 2020, Kollar Chocolates was named Business Leader of the Year by the Yountville Chamber, and in January 2023, Kollar will begin serving in his new voluntary role as the newest member of the Yountville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. He supports the national No Kid Hungry-California charity through local cycling events as well as the V Foundation and numerous other causes that “are a big part of living, working and supporting a small community,” he says.

The small company is in growth mode. In addition to retail, there is the thriving online business (the holiday season, Valentine’s and Easter are the big gifting times) and virtual demos (which took off during the pandemic), as well as business, corporate, hotels and events. Kollar also produces customized chocolate programs for 30-40 local wineries and tech companies.

When Kollar isn’t working or spending time with his family in Sonoma, he’s cycling through his favorite local hills. “Cycling is key for me,” he says. “Not only do I get inspiration from the scenery for my creative work, but I also experience a calm that I need to keep coming back to.” Kollar also serves as a Brand Ambassador for Specialized Bicycles.

Kollar’s wife, Shari, is an experiential marketer who works for Lakeshore Learning and advises Kollar in marketing-related efforts. They share a 22-month-old son, Luca, who already delights in visiting the chocolate store.

The staff of 18 (up from four in 2011) is constantly busy. Regardless of the traffic in the store, employees are packaging for hotel and winery orders daily. His goal is to expand his kitchen and increase his online sales so that they are in line with his retail and corporate business accounts. “Compared to Europe,” he says, “the chocolate industry in the U.S. is an undersaturated market.”

“At the end of the day,” he says, “I have this vision, an architectural mindset for the business, but I can’t do anything without this team. The people who work for me are my biggest asset. Every one of them supports the value and culture of Kollar Chocolates and are the best ambassadors of our product.”

There is a large, framed painting of Willy Wonka in the Kollar Chocolates store, in the V Marketplace at 6525 Washington St. in Yountville. The image of the world’s most famous and beloved chocolatier serves as a reminder for us all that nothing is impossible, and to never stop dreaming – and to not be afraid of dreaming big.