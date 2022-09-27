Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: A defensive or offensive HELOC?

During your home loan application process, there can be what sounds like an endless number of acronyms.

For example, one of the most familiar acronyms you commonly hear is called a HELOC or Home Equity Line of Credit.

Simply put, this is a second mortgage that’s secured to your home and sometimes offered to you by your lender. However, it can be a first mortgage as well.

But regardless of whether this financing tool is used in the first position or second position on your home, its role or purpose in the lending industry has become very popular again.

Despite the annual average 30-year fixed rate continuing to move upward each month, it’s still not at 7.77%, which has been the average since 1971, per Freddie Mac.

For comparison purposes, a HELOC doesn’t use the annual average 30-year fixed rate to calculate your loan qualifications. Instead, your lender will use the prime rate.

According to the Federal Reserve, “the prime rate is an interest rate determined by individual banks. It’s often used as a base rate for many types of loans, including loans to small businesses and credit card loans.” As of today, the current prime rate is 6.25%.

In addition to the prime rate, your lender will include a margin on top of it. This means the rate for your HELOC would be the prime rate plus the margin. A standard margin can range from 1% to 2%.

Sometimes there’s a margin for less than 1% and rarely, there’s no margin. And it’s even less common to find a negative margin, which is usually only offered if your lender is promoting a special as part of your HELOC application package.

Either way, the margin is fixed for the life of the HELOC, whereas the prime rate is variable. Collectively, this makes up your total rate.

Although there are fixed-rate home equity loans available, they typically come with higher rates, which is why the variable HELOC product is a bit more popular.

For instance, the current prime rate plus whatever margin fixed into your HELOC application is still in total around or less than the annual average 30-year fixed rate of 7.77% calculated by Freddie Mac since 1971.

As such, many homeowners are seeking to activate a line of credit for different reasons.

Some are taking advantage of the massive amount of equity that’s built up in their homes and are looking to get ready to purchase an investment property with the funds directly from their HELOC. This allows them to close quickly and effectively compete with all-cash offers.

Other homeowners are utilizing their HELOC to get ready for the end of the world. I’m joking here obviously, but there’s a lot of real worry among the general public these days regarding various geopolitical events and changing economic conditions.

Therefore, having an open HELOC for emergency purposes helps to alleviate some of the fear. In turn, this is positive for the mental health of the members of our communities.

Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 | CA-DBO #254469 | Corp NMLS #1850 | Equal Housing Opportunity.