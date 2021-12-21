Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: A holiday booster shot for loan limits

Each year, typically around the holiday season, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) announces the conforming loan limits for mortgages to be acquired by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac for the upcoming year.
As a refresher, this means if you are buying a home or refinancing one that you already own, generally the first place your lender will look to secure financing for you is with Fannie or Freddie.
This is important because usually Fannie and Freddie give lenders an outlet to offer you the best rates, the most flexible underwriting guidelines and sometimes even property appraisal waivers too. More or less, the key ingredients to an economical and successful home loan for you.
Unfortunately, since we are still in a pandemic, the magnitude of the FHFA’s recent announcement on loan limits for the 2022 calendar year has not been discussed as much as let’s say the COVID variant or the new variant or the newest variant that’s being analyzed today.
Nor is the loan limit discussion on par with whether you should mask on or mask off these days. And of course, it’s definitely not in the same conversation category as perhaps the classic water cooler gossip of what vax flavor you received and where you rolled up your sleeve to get it. OK, fine, maybe it wasn’t around a water cooler, it was on Zoom.
However, I think we can make a better correlation to the booster shot here instead. About ten years ago, for the calendar year of 2012, the FHFA announced that conforming loan limits would be $417,000, essentially flat or no increase from the previous year.
At this time, for calendar year 2012, the high balance loan limit for Napa County was $592,250.
As a reminder, from one county to the next there’s a secondary loan limit size that’s higher than the base loan limit, which allows lenders to send bigger loan amount sizes to Fannie and Freddie as well. Therefore, not until you exceed this secondary loan limit size are you most likely to be classified as a JUMBO loan.
Five years ago, for calendar year of 2017, the base loan limit was $424,100 and the high balance limit for Napa County was $636,150. That’s not really a big boost, especially over a five-year period from 2012 to 2017.
Three years later, the FHFA announced the base loan limit for calendar year 2020 would be $510,400 and the high balance loan limit for Napa County would be $764,750. A modest increase, but then came COVID.
For calendar year 2022, the base loan amount has been boosted up to a whopping $647,200 and the high balance loan limit for Napa County all the way up to $897,000.
Now you can finance about a $667,000 home purchase in Napa County with as little as 3% down-payment or about a $944,000 home in Napa County with just a 5% down-payment via a Fannie or Freddie loan. That’s something to stuff in your stocking.
Happy holidays everyone!
Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 — CA-DBO #254469 Corp NMLS #1850 Equal Housing Opportunity.