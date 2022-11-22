Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: A privately 'stuffed' turkey/home loan

If you think about it, stuffing a turkey really doesn’t sound that appealing. Yet each year during the Thanksgiving holiday, stuffing a turkey takes place from one home to the next.

A stuffed turkey is nearly an iconic symbol for the start to the end of the year. Now the best part about stuffing, which is used to stuff a turkey, is that it’s made out of stuff.

That’s right, the word “stuff” is basically defined as a material of which anything is made or a material of some unspecified kind. It can be anything.

Furthermore, I like to use the word “stuff” when I open a folder and can’t figure out exactly what to name it. Therefore, I just label it “stuff” and proceed to put items in there that aren’t related but feel better afterwards because I organized some stuff.

You know exactly what I’m talking about, like using a marker to write “stuff” all over those moving boxes that get stored in your garage which contain items that you really don’t need or will likely never use again. However, you keep them because one day you just never know if you will need to use any of that stuff.

Alternatively, sometimes the stuff you keep in those rogue folders and boxes are items of value that you do use quite regularly. On top of that, the more you regularly use that stuff, the greater the chance you could figure out new ways to use the other stuff in there too.

It’s no different than the vast amount of search results that populate on Google when seeking out “stuffing recipes” as there are millions of ways to stuff your turkey. There’s a lot of stuff you can search for on Google.

Let’s say if you are looking for a home loan on Google, then you might come across what’s called private money financing as well.

While there’s all sorts of traditional bank financing floating around, there’s also a huge need that gets filled each day by private money lenders.

A private money loan is typically made by an individual or a company or by a collection of individuals who pool their funds together to lend to you.

For example, private money loan programs can help you access the equity in your home even if you don’t have the best credit, income, asset or employment profiles.

You can then use your home’s equity to pay off debt faster and bolster your reserves. This way you don’t let the credit card companies control your life and drain your savings.

Private money loans are a quick way to finance home improvement projects or to buy an investment or commercial property as well.

In the end, private money investors are just like you and me. They are not banks. They are sort of like the stuff in the stuffing, as private money can come from many different channels.

Thankfully they are providing a valuable resource to the housing industry at this time.

Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 — CA-DBO #254469 Corp NMLS #1850 Equal Housing Opportunity.