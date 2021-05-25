Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: Appraisal costs rocket higher

I’m talking about lenders, escrow officers, inspectors, contractors and appraisers. Now it has rolled up to include Realtors as well. There are very few who could have forecasted the current real estate market conditions that we are experiencing today.

Buyers are trying to take advantage of the COVID fueled low-interest rate cruise ship before it heads out to sea and are lining up all over the place looking to purchase.

In turn, sellers are pricing their homes at lofty levels because they can. On top of that, everyone wants to move fast. Everyone wants it done asap. It’s frantic, almost panic-type of intensity.

When this happens, you need to be mindful of your financial commitments. It is crazy—I’ve never seen the cost for property appraisal reports as high as they are today.

If you are unable to qualify for what’s called an appraisal waiver via either Fannie or Freddie, then you’ll be required to get an appraisal on the property that you are trying to finance. Even if you remove your loan and appraisal contingencies on a purchase, without a waiver, an appraisal is still required.