Chris Salese Napa's Loan Ranger: G-R-R-R, closing time!

As we close out the year, there will certainly be deeper reflection from buyers and sellers as to how they both fared with their respective real estate transactions during the last few months.

For some, it probably was great, sort of like Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes style. But for others, it might have been closer to a growl of disappointment. Either way, moves were made, money changed hands and of course every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end. The last of which was written by singer, songwriter Dan Wilson.

Moving forward, if you were recently a seller, then you probably experienced a very strong rate of return on your real estate investment and hopefully you are strategizing on how to re-invest your funds in the new year.

Although the velocity of money is being heavily watched and managed by the government these days, we will eventually need your sellers’ profits to circulate back into the economy to maintain its overall health. Realtors, wealth managers and contractors are valuable resources for helping do such. With a good plan, there will be tremendous opportunities for you.

For those of you who almost canceled your real estate transaction, but still powered through to the finish line, then you should be rewarded with some favorable market conditions in the new year as well.

Whether your hesitation was due to a bit of buyer’s remorse after getting into contract to purchase a home or forced upon you as a result of another party not performing, you are now officially in the home ownership game. During the next year or two, you should remain in close contact with your lender, looking for the right window of opportunity to possibly rebalance your rate.

Regarding rates, around this month two years ago, the average 30-year fixed rate was at a historical low point. Looking back, it’s unbelievable how many households were able to take advantage of these interest rate savings in such a short period of time. It’s also one of the reasons today that sellers leverage when deciding to not list their homes for sale.

Yet despite the sudden and steep move higher by rates since then, the average 30-year fixed rate currently remains below the Freddie Mac historical average, which is one of the motives for buyers to remain active in the market. In a way, these circumstances have created market conditions that are different from past real estate cycles.

As we celebrate together the end of this year and the beginning of the next one, let’s reflect on how Dan Wilson’s lyrics might apply to an interest rate cycle.

Unfortunately, a major event such as another pandemic or an unthinkable nuclear war would ultimately cause a lot of severe damage and likely lead to a deep recession. However, there are plenty of other causes that are not as harsh, that are milder in impact and are simply going to just be new beginnings for us as a result of another beginning’s end.

Happy New Year!

Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or (707) 363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 | CA-DBO #254469 | Corp NMLS #1850 | Equal Housing Opportunity.

Photo: Napa Valley's natural beauty in 96 photos Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Napa Valley Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic Scenic