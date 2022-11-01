Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: Interest rates in 2023, what to expect

Now that Halloween is over, hopefully you kept some of that extra candy around your home. You know what I’m talking about, the secret stash that you like to enjoy whenever you find the right excuse to start unwrapping one of your hidden candy treasures.

It’s that awkward moment when you know your oral health care professional would not be proud of you, but yet you continue to unwrap it anyhow. Unfortunately, this is also the type of awkwardness that will likely dominate your upcoming end of the year holiday conversations surrounding the housing market.

For example, both buyers and sellers seem to be waiting in the same line together, under a sign that reads “Let’s wait and see what happens in 2023.”

Although that sort of rhymes, it’s not the smoothest rhyme, which makes it even more applicable that this year the line is extensively occupied by both parties.

In fact, this holiday season year, the line is growing so long and awkward that candy no longer can be used by itself to hold you over until you get to where you want to go. Now there is some popcorn and soda being offered in the mix as well.

That’s right, it sort of feels like you are going to the movies. Perhaps to see a movie you’ve already seen before in 2008 or maybe to see the next blockbuster hit in the summer of 2023. Either way, candy, popcorn and soda are being devoured in large amounts until then.

Of course, when that happens, as the supplier you need to be mindful of how many are being sold and how much is being consumed. In turn, this dictates your pricing. While this trifecta of goodies is not the best source of nourishment, the demand for them does help to keep people employed.

Speaking of prices and employment, the Federal Reserve has an awfully difficult challenge to balance our economic seesaw. For instance, due to COVID, interest rates plummeted. Subsequently, during the economic recovery phase of COVID, consumer spending then sky rocketed.

Ever since, the Federal Reserve has been trying to slow down the inflation train without getting run over by it. Alternatively, if the train slows down too fast or worst case it derails, then there will be significant loss of jobs. It’s like a bad movie.

In the meantime, the buyer pre-approval line is stacking up deeper and the number of sellers who are reluctant to list their home for sale continues to join them in line as well.

On top of that there are mounting political pressures to end all rate hikes this year to avoid a costly over-correction.

If the Federal Reserve gets it right, maybe interest rates will actually dip back down again sooner, which in turn could activate more listings for sale that might be absorbed by the sponge of buyers waiting in line.

Ahhh, it sounds like a lot of candy, popcorn and soda.