Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: Running up that mortgage rate hill

For those of you who haven’t seen the super-popular Netflix hit series “Stranger Things,” you’ve probably heard its hit theme song “Running Up That Hill” by singer Kate Bush instead.

The song was originally released in 1985. Yet due to the massive popularity of “Stranger Things,” her song has not only been played all over the radio but has recently surpassed 100 million views on YouTube as well.

While this isn’t a record-breaking type of number, it is nonetheless still impressive, especially for a song that was originally released that long ago.

However, even more impressive is that the current season of “Stranger Things” has set a streaming record, according to Nielsen, and sits atop most rankings on Netflix too. That’s a lot of data consumption happening across these platforms for one song and one show.

To put this into some perspective, try typing “COVID,” “Stranger Things,” “inflation,” “rates,” “1980s”, and “Kate Bush” all separately into your Google search bar.

Pay attention to the number of results found for each search term. Although this isn’t perfectly accurate, it’s an easy and quick way to measure the popularity of different topics or people or things that are trending on our mainstream media platforms.

For example, on the day I did this research, “COVID” yielded the highest number of results out of these six different terms. “Rates” came in second, not that far behind “COVID,” and “1980s” came in third.

In fact, “Stranger Things,” despite its enormous popularity, came in fourth and wasn’t even close results-wise to the other three ahead of it! In the fifth spot was “inflation,” and then “Kate Bush” had the fewest results among these six searches. Our obsession with “rates” is clear.

In the early 1980s, mortgage interest rates were the highest in modern history, specifically in 1981 when the annual average 30-year fixed rate was 16.63%, according to Freddie Mac data.

After the 1980s, mortgage interest rates eventually made their way back down into the single digits again and averaged 9.25% in 1991. They’ve been in the single digits, annually, since 1991. That’s a long time. Perhaps more noteworthy is that they’ve averaged 7.77% since 1971, per Freddie Mac.

Due to the unfortunate events caused by COVID, mortgage interest rates fell to a level never before seen in history. Therefore, we must run back up that mortgage rate hill a bit in order to be able to see over the inflation horizon. If you’ve been a homeowner, then you are likely locked into one of the lowest-ever trophy rates that were available from either 2020 or 2021.

If you recently purchased, there’s a good chance you have a rate that’s still below the annual 7.77% historical average. Furthermore, home loans typically have no pre-payment penalties, which makes them available to refinance when rates fluctuate. So, before we all start to freak out about 1981 rates again, let’s take a deep breath as we run up that mortgage rate hill.

