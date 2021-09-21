Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: The mortgage rate cruise ship

If you’re wondering where the summer of 2021 went, you’re not alone. It went fast and now it’s officially over. However, this past summer brought back tons of familiar activities and normalcy for many of us.

For example, the start of a new school year with in-person learning again packed college football stadiums around the country and our local BottleRock music festival weekend.

OK, maybe the 2021 versions of each were not exactly how you remembered them from years past, except the packed college football stadiums of course, but who cares, it’s positive forward progress.

Unfortunately, there’s something else that has picked up a bit of forward momentum too. I’m not talking about those interest rate sticky ads that you find on the front page of a few of the major regional newspapers in the Bay Area.

You know what I’m talking about, the small square ad that looks very patriotic in an almost red, white and blue color scheme. The sticky peels off easily, yet it’s rather challenging to read the disclosure language on the flip side of it.

My eyesight is probably deteriorating because I can’t read the disclosure language in that font size. I can only take a picture of it on my phone and zoom in to read it clearly that way instead. I’m sure everyone does.