Chris Salese: Sing along: 'Sweet Vaccine, Dum-Dum-Dum'

Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of folks who are struggling economically and there are of course many who have sadly mourned the loss of loved ones during the pandemic. There are also those who are dealing with mental health fatigue as a result of everything that has happened since the beginning of last year. We need to continue to help them and remember to be kind as we are celebrating our new freedom again.

Speaking of freedom, let’s take a hot minute to celebrate the ability to visit open houses without all of the heavy rules and restrictions previously in place because of COVID.

Although I love checking out newly listed homes online, with their rich virtual tours and amazing photography, there’s really nothing better than being able to walk the home in person that you want to buy. There are a few minimal trailing guidelines that we must still follow, but “sweet vaccine”, it is so much nicer.

Lastly, between the continued streak of incredibly low home loan rates plus the massive build-up of equity levels for homeowners, the local real estate market is flush with opportunities for those who are patient and prepared.

"Dum-dum-dum, good times never seemed so good."

