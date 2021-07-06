Chris Salese: Sing along: 'Sweet Vaccine, Dum-Dum-Dum'

Alright, if you have ever been to a Boston Red Sox baseball game, then you would likely leave their ballpark humming the lyrics of the uber famous song, Sweet Caroline, by Neil Diamond. I guess plenty of major sports teams these days have their “song." Why not, right?
For the record, I’m not a Red Sox fan, but this song, it seems to fit best on how to describe the impact I feel the current vaccine roll-out is having on pretty much everything going on these days.
I mean even the seasonal connection via the song’s lyrics to where we are at now is spot on. Go figure. I just made a couple of edits to the song, so let’s sing this out loud together.
“Where it began, I can't begin to knowing
But then I know it's growing strong
Was in the spring
And spring became the summer
Who'd have believed you'd come along
Hands, touching hands
Reaching out, touching me, touching you
Sweet Vaccine
Good times never seemed so good
I've been inclined
To believe they never would
But now I
Look at the night and it don't seem so lonely
We vaxed up with only two shots
And when I hurt
Hurting runs off my shoulders
How can I hurt when holding you
One, touching one
Reaching out, touching me, touching you
Sweet Vaccine
Good times never seemed so good
I've been inclined
To believe they never would
Oh no, no
Sweet Vaccine
Good times never seemed so good
Sweet Vaccine
I believe they never could
Sweet Vaccine
Good times never seemed so good”
Whether you are vaccinated or not, it seems like most of you are smiling again. There’s a ton of positive activity out there. We need to keep up the momentum.
Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of folks who are struggling economically and there are of course many who have sadly mourned the loss of loved ones during the pandemic. There are also those who are dealing with mental health fatigue as a result of everything that has happened since the beginning of last year. We need to continue to help them and remember to be kind as we are celebrating our new freedom again.
Speaking of freedom, let’s take a hot minute to celebrate the ability to visit open houses without all of the heavy rules and restrictions previously in place because of COVID.
Although I love checking out newly listed homes online, with their rich virtual tours and amazing photography, there’s really nothing better than being able to walk the home in person that you want to buy. There are a few minimal trailing guidelines that we must still follow, but “sweet vaccine”, it is so much nicer.
Lastly, between the continued streak of incredibly low home loan rates plus the massive build-up of equity levels for homeowners, the local real estate market is flush with opportunities for those who are patient and prepared.
"Dum-dum-dum, good times never seemed so good."
Chris Salese can be reached at chris@delsurmortgage.com or 707-363-4439. He is a licensed California mortgage lender (LO NMLS #254469 — CA-DBO #254469 Corp NMLS #1850 Equal Housing Opportunity.