City of Napa business licenses recently approved
City of Napa business licenses recently approved

City of Napa business licenses recently approved

© Paulwongkwan | Dreamstime.com

CNG Interstate Services

  • Gena Kielhorn
  • Home/Residential

Esco Electric

  • Salvador Escopoedo
  • Home/Residential

Micros

  • Haruna Deasy
  • Home/Residential

Tulocay Feng Shui

  • Sean Sullivan
  • Home/Residential

Sunrise Landscape Services, Inc.

  • Mike Springfield
  • Home/Residential

Gould Architecture

  • Michael Gould
  • Home/Residential

Wine Country Planning Services

  • Michael Basayne
  • Home/Residential

Lavish Picnics By Chelsea

  • Chelsea Anderson
  • 4260 Wine Country Ct.
  • Napa, Ca 94558-1612
  • C
  • ommercial

United Fence

Services Inc.

  • Jose Flores
  • 5491 West F St.
  • Tracy, Ca 95304-9552
  • Commercial

Camino

  • Christina Yan
  • Home/Residential

Body In Motion

Personal Training

  • Shelly Brown
  • Home/Residential

RM Landscaping

  • Ramon Munoz
  • Home/Residential

Skintillating LLC

  • 1437 W Imola Ave.
  • Napa, Ca 94559-4723
  • Commercial

Twisted Vine Landscape

  • Cameron Coldeaser
  • Home/Residential

Tatman Technology Group

  • Ryan Tatman
  • Home/Residential

J&H Alverez Construction

  • Jalme Alvarez
  • Home/Residential

Line 33 Cafe

  • Salvador Soto
  • 494 Soscol Ave.
  • Napa, Ca 94559-4098
  • Commercial

Stewart Heating & Air Inc

  • Ryan Stewart
  • 620 Garcia Ave. Ste E
  • Pittsburg, Ca 94565-5004
  • Commercial

F & A Construction

  • Urbano Murguia
  • Home/Residential

Barker Heating & Cooling

  • Christopher Barker
  • 7066 Las Positas Road Unit G
  • Livermore, Ca 94551-5121
  • Commercial

Blackstone

Development, Inc.

  • David Tognela
  • 1220 Oakland Blvd. Ste 210
  • Walnut Creek, Ca
  • 94596-4388
  • Commercial

Jason Krist Electric

  • Jason Takeuchi-Krist
  • 132 Stanford St.
  • Santa Rosa, Ca 95404-4032
  • Commercial

L&CB Cleaning

  • Blanca Alcantar Gasca
  • 1020 N Camino Alto #46
  • Vallejo, C
  • a 94589-2672
  • Commercial

Thunder Mountain Enterprises, Inc.

  • David Smiley
  • 9335 Elder Creek Road
  • Sacramento, Ca 95829-9339
  • Commercial

Parc Specialty Contractors

  • Andrew Goforth
  • 1400 Vinci Ave.
  • Sacramento, Ca 95838-1716
  • Commercial

RW Solar

  • Justin Pendergraft
  • 845 Davis St
  • Vacaville, Ca 95687-5420
  • Commercial

Omak Construction, Inc.

  • Oleg Makovey
  • 7311 32nd St.
  • North Highlands, Ca 95660-2521
  • Commercial

California Retaining

Walls Co.

  • Paul Daysh
  • 85 Teal Dr.
  • Benicia, Ca 94510
  • Commercial

National Plant

Services, Inc.

  • Dennis Keene
  • 1461 Harbor Ave.
  • Long Beach, Ca 90813-2741
  • Commercial

Charles Evleth Construction, Inc.

  • Charles Evleth
  • Home/Residential

Sierra Striping, Inc,

  • Rick Johnson
  • 9725 Del Road Ste A
  • Roseville, Ca 95747-9759
  • Commercial

AWT Construction

Group Inc.

  • James Kint
  • 4740 E 2nd St. # 22
  • Benicia, Ca 94510-1024
  • Commercial

Discovery Builders Inc

  • Albert Seeno III
  • 4021 Port Chicago Hwy
  • Concord, Ca 94520-1134
  • Commercial

ATM Sunnyside

  • J. Nicolis
  • Home/Residential

Elite Health Care Management, LLC

  • Heidy Kirsch
  • 720 Southpoint Blvd. Ste 201
  • Petaluma, Ca 94954-8017
  • Commercial

Sun Light & Power

  • Gary Gerber
  • 1035 Folger Ave.
  • Berkeley, Ca 94710-2819
  • Commercial

Second Generation Roofing Inc.

  • Dale Daniels
  • 92 Lakeville St.
  • Petaluma, Ca 94952-3125
  • Commercial

Air Tech HVAC Inc.

  • Matthew Barber
  • 4961 Windplay Dr. Ste A
  • El Dorado Hills, Ca
  • 95762-9621
  • Commercial

Milller Signs

  • Mark Miller
  • 326 Curtola Pkwy.
  • Vallejo, Ca 94590-6922
  • Commercial

Cerletti & Kennedy Design

  • Robert Cerletti
  • 2950 Buskirk Ave. Ste 300
  • Walnut Creek, Ca
  • 94597-7779
  • Commercial

Stout’s Heating & AC

  • Jeff Stout
  • 840 Piner Rd. #14
  • Santa Rosa, Ca 95403-2072
  • Commercial

Eric F. Anderson Inc.

  • Eric F. Anderson Inc.
  • 1066 Beecher St.
  • San Leandro, Ca 94577-1250
  • Commercial

California Window & Exteriors Inc.

  • Jeff Petty
  • Home/Resid
  • ential

Brady Mitchell Construction, Inc.

  • Brady Mitchell
  • 4969 Dry Creek Rd.
  • Napa, Ca 94558-9593
  • Commercial

Fitzgibbon Investigations

  • Mauri Fitzgibbon
  • Home/Residential

Ramirez Hardwood Floors

  • Carlos Ramirez
  • Home/Residential

