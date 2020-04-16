City of Napa offers tips for small business, shoppers during COVID-19

City officials’ efforts also focus on the community side, which, Harrison said, is “very much about supporting local -- about the types of things people can do in the short term to help keep local businesses going.”

Federal and state government is working on providing financial assistance that most individual cities can’t, he said.

“The city is also hit hard with a financial shortfall,” he said.

“We’re trying to figure out ways to help the business community. We’re talking with different foundations, the Napa Community Foundation, for instance, may help in the future with community development. Financial institutions are building funds to help small businesses with bridge loans. We’re trying understand at the local and regional level how we can point our business community in the right direction. This is our response to the pandemic, right now.”

Besides the flyers and the webpage updates, there are also email updates being coordinated with the city’s various economic development partners, Harrison said.

“This is about retention and attraction,” he said.