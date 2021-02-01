Clif Family and Bare Honey wins 2020 Good Food Award

The Solar Grown trademark from clean energy nonprofit Fresh Energy indicates that a product was produced on or adjacent to a solar farm that meets pollinator-friendly solar vegetation standards. Clif Family’s sister company, Clif Bar & Company, built a 5-acre pollinator-friendly solar farm to not only provide energy for its bakery in Twin Falls, Idaho but also to provide habitat for local pollinators. Clif Bar & Company is also an investor in other pollinator-friendly solar projects. The hope is that these 1 Crop production in the USA is frequently limited by a lack of pollinators Proc. R. Soc. B.

Forward-thinking farmers have been quick to notice the rapid increase in demand for energy generated by arrays of solar panels. Scientists predict farmers and other landowners will lease more than 2 million acres of land for solar projects by 2030 — an increase from around 350,000 acres in 2020. With support from the Solar Energy Technologies Office of the U.S. Department of Energy, scientists at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory are conducting research into “low-impact” solar development designs that provide dual-uses and co-benefits to agriculture and ecosystems. The NREL study, named InSPIRE, is also showing how low-impact solar designs can reduce costs and increase operating efficiency because of reduced mowing and the creation of a cooler micro-climate under the panels. More than a dozen states have adopted land use standards to encourage pollinator-friendly ground cover under and around the panels on solar facilities. Some practitioners refer to the dual agricultural and energy functions of these project as “agrivoltaics.”