Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: Covid-19 and Business Interruption Insurance

Most policies, however, have exclusions for losses due to contamination caused by viruses and bacteria. These exclusions stemmed from the SARS outbreak in 2003, after which most insurance providers made a standard exclusion for viral pandemics, requiring evidence of physical damage when a claim is made.

Some insurance companies may plan to offer business interruption insurance that will include optional coverage for pandemics such as Covid-19.

However, you cannot expect that coverage to protect you from our current situation. If you are worried about the possibility of facing similar interruptions in the future due to another pandemic, you will want to be watching for a provider who offers this type of coverage.

There have been many lawsuits across the country involving businesses and their insurance providers concerning business interruption. In the vast majority of cases, the insurance provider comes out on top, thanks to the exclusions in the wording of the policies.

There is no doubt that 2020 was an exponentially tough year for insurance providers as well as business owners.