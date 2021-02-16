Bruce Sackrison's Insurance Matters: How has COVID-19 affected employers?

With the rise in unemployment rates and a great number of people working from home, workers’ compensation claims have gone down this past year. Not only are there fewer workers getting hurt on the job, but some employees are apprehensive to make a claim if their job prospects are uncertain.

Though the number of workers’ compensation claims have gone down in general, there has been a change in the types of claims being made.

On May 6, Governor Newsom’s executive order, N-62-20, came into effect.

This order presumed that workers who contracted Covid-19 between March 19 and July 5, under certain circumstances, had contracted it while on the job.

These workers would then be considered eligible for workers’ compensation benefits. The order expired on July 5, but on September 17 California legislature passed Senate Bill 1159. This bill protects workers who may have contracted the virus while on the job after July 6, and remains in effect until January 1, 2023.

According to the bill, certain employees who test positive within 14 days of working on the job site can stay home while benefiting from workers’ compensation, hopefully reducing the spread of the virus.