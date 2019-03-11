Taxes play a significant role in the bottom line for commercial real estate investors, therefore any chance to delay or eliminate tax consequences of a transaction are generally pursued in earnest.
We have had the Internal Revenue Code (IRC) Section 1031 allowing for tax deferral of like-kind exchanges since 1954.
There have been amendments over the years, but the basics of rolling the capital gains from one investment property into another without any tax consequences remain the same.
The Qualified Opportunity Zone (QOZ) provides the investor with another potential method of reducing or not paying capital gains taxes, but it’s complicated.
What is the QOZ?
The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act created a new section of the IRC that provides tax incentives for real estate investors who invest in QOZs of the U.S. through a Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF).
A QOF is a specialized investment vehicle such as a partnership used to pool investors’ capital for the purchase of real estate. An individual investor cannot directly invest in a QOZ property. At least 90 percent of all capital raised must be in a QOZ.
The premise of the program is to offer tax advantages through a reduction, or elimination of capital gains taxes on investment real estate, which is thought will help spur economic growth in areas designated as being economically depressed.
There are 8,762 QOZs designated by each state’s governor based on a formula dependent upon median income. The QOZ is not without skeptics as many thought the process was politically-driven based on the areas designated as they vary widely.
How to invest
There are two ways to invest, directly into a QOF using cash or an owner of an appreciated asset like stocks, bonds, investment real estate or a business can sell and roll the proceeds into a QOF within 180 days.
The process of selling an asset and rolling into a QOF is similar to a 1031 tax-deferred exchange, but is simpler and does not require an accommodator.
One requirement of a QOF is an investment in a QOZ property must be substantially improved or developed within 30 months at least the amount paid for the investment, not including land value.
Opportunity or speculation?
There is mass appeal for the program mainly because if the QOF holds a property for 10 years, this eliminates any capital gains the investor rolled into the investment as well as any capital gains realized during the 10-year holding period. The capital gains reduction is pro-rated based on the number of years a property is held if less than 10 years.
I remain skeptical a QOF can speculate how an investment will perform. QOZs in my territory, other than downtown Napa, have several city-wide detriments which lead to their current state of economic distress.
Improving a property will not guarantee a business will want to lease in a QOZ or a resident move-in until the city and county governments have the infrastructure in place.