Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Here's my story; what will yours be?

I read an article describing the coronavirus being our generation’s greatest test.

Though every generation has a significant test to overcome, we are currently in a battle with an invisible foe.

For me, the outcome of our test will not be whether the virus takes hold of my body, but how I persevere through the trials and tribulations coming.

The virus is no trivial foe, and I do have sincere respect for the older population who may feel differently. My heart grieves for those who succumb to the virus. We will come out on the other side as the victor, but the question is how we handle the casualties of the battle.

The stock market is in turmoil, many businesses are temporarily closing, and many may lose their job. Our casualties will be severe and may linger for many years.

The question is, how will you write your story?

The not-so-great recession

The recession from 2007 to 2009 was a difficult time for me and continued into 2012 as I cleaned up the mess of that battle. We learned a great deal as a country, but I learned even more about myself.