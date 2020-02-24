Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Leaving Napa? Where's the best place to move? Part 1

“You got to look at this house I found online,” my brother-in-law exclaims.

“You are going to wonder why you are still in Napa.” He then instructed me where to go online by taking me to one of his favorite websites, Zillow.com.

We stopped on a three-bedroom, three-bath, almost 1,900 square foot, new custom-built home with lake access for just under $235,000 in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

Arkansas may not be the location of my dreams, but the house was beautiful. It certainly proves his point once again -- California is overpriced.

I started running the numbers through my head--I could sell my house in Napa, pay cash for this house in Arkansas, and have an influx into my bank account to boot.

Or, I could keep my Napa house, take some of the equity, and buy the house in Holiday Springs. Then, rent my house in Napa and still pocket over $1,000 dollars each month after expenses.

But there is no place like Napa. I have lived in this area all my life. Making a move would be tough. I would need several really good reasons to consider such a move.