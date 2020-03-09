Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Leaving Napa? Where's the best place to move? Part 2

One had 10 questions, including my weather preferences, what I like to do in my free time, preferred commute time, and employment information. After answering all the questions, the survey told me my perfect place to live was Los Angeles, California.

I am not sure how this survey determined Los Angeles as my favorite place to live because I would place it as my least. I am not going to put much value in this or any other survey for that matter.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In part one, we highlighted how to find locations to live to avoid natural disasters. Followed by the affordability index ranking how far your money will stretch or shrink. My research continues, here are two highlights.

Best states for business

You may consider the best state to find employment or the best state to retire.

Having my own company and being self-employed, I am concerned first about taxes. A positive real estate climate is essential, followed by the employment base.

I found TaxFoundation.org to provide me a quick run-down of the most and least tax favorable states for businesses. Wyoming, South Dakota, and Alaska are the top three desirable while California, New York, and New Jersey the least.

The weather