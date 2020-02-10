Is the neighbor’s dog barking all night incessantly?
Does your other neighbor park their recreational vehicle in the street right in front of your house for weeks and weeks?
How about the property owner down the street running an unauthorized vacation rental?
Then there’s the neighborhood grocery store that wheeled in two huge smokers that are continuously running because their smoked meats are a huge success.
Code enforcement
Many county and city governments have code enforcement officers as part of their code enforcement division who field complaints. You may also see them driving around their local jurisdiction regularly, seeking out violations.
The officer enforces land use and building codes as well as the laws of the State of California. Building and planning officials have also been known to catch violators as well. The above are all examples of potential violations of the codes and ordinances.
I have first-hand experience with the barking dog next door and the recreational vehicle parked in the street for several months now, but I am not one to complain. Two recent transactions I am involved with have code violations surface that may not be apparent at first glance.
The illegal garage conversion
Selling a three-unit residential property led to my discovery that many years ago, a tenant decided to convert the garage to additional bedrooms and a bathroom.
The current owner, as well as the property manager, was not aware of the illegal conversion. A violation of the code is an item for disclosure as part of the sale to any prospective buyer.
To maintain construction at current building code standards, all construction of this type must go through the building permitting process.
Additional bedrooms and the loss of a garage affect the occupancy and parking regulations so the zoning ordinance also comes into play.
For code violations of this type, there is no “grandfathering-in” of the upgrades. Grandfathering-in (technically called a “legal nonconforming use”) means that at one time, the use may have been allowed.
Still, now under an updated building and zoning code, it does not meet the standards. Eventually, the removal of these upgrades will be required because most likely cannot be brought into compliance.
The parking was OK
I was selling a commercial property with a large building that at one time contained a furniture store. The parking lot of 17 spaces was sufficient even though the building is large and at one time satisfied the parking code requirements. The property is now vacant, and the lack of parking has become an issue for future uses.
If another furniture store were to open on this site, we could make the case with the planning officials, who oversee the parking ordinance, that the parking requirements are “grandfathered-in.”
At one time, 17 parking spaces were within the ordinance. But, there are time limitations in place because of the vacancy--you could potentially lose a grandfathered-in use if it ceases after one year.
Any retail use would now require at least 49 parking spaces, a restaurant 160. We could potentially get 45 spaces paving some additional land, but that is all.
The lack of available parking spaces is a classic example of the parking requirements dictating the type of use of a building.