Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: A look back: the groovy '70s

I was only five years old in 1970, so I do not remember much in the early '70s.

I was a part of a loving family with two brothers, both a decade older than me. We lived in a small house in Vallejo that my parents purchased new in 1951 for $13,000. I grew up in the same house until I moved out 20 years later.

History shows us the effects of our decisions, or the lack of them, and can give us a good idea of where we are going. The issues do not seem to change, but just have a new coat of paint on them.

I was doing research for a project and found myself examining past data from the '70s. Pragmatically speaking, things have changed considerably from 50 years ago from a real estate and economic viewpoint. Here are a few of the highlights I found:

$45,000 - value of the home I grew up in in 1970.

$375,000 - value of the home I grew up in today.

$23,600 - median-priced home in the U.S. in 1970.

$175,342 - median-priced home in 1970 in today’s dollars adjusting for inflation.

$327,100 - actual median-priced home in the U.S. today.