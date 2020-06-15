Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: A look back: the groovy '70s

I was only five years old in 1970, so I do not remember much in the early '70s.
I was a part of a loving family with two brothers, both a decade older than me. We lived in a small house in Vallejo that my parents purchased new in 1951 for $13,000. I grew up in the same house until I moved out 20 years later.
History shows us the effects of our decisions, or the lack of them, and can give us a good idea of where we are going. The issues do not seem to change, but just have a new coat of paint on them.
I was doing research for a project and found myself examining past data from the '70s. Pragmatically speaking, things have changed considerably from 50 years ago from a real estate and economic viewpoint. Here are a few of the highlights I found:
$45,000 - value of the home I grew up in in 1970.
$375,000 - value of the home I grew up in today.
$23,600 - median-priced home in the U.S. in 1970.
$175,342 - median-priced home in 1970 in today’s dollars adjusting for inflation.
$327,100 - actual median-priced home in the U.S. today.
1,469,000 - number of housing starts (new construction in the U.S.) in 1970.
1,176,000 - number of housing starts in 2020.
8.5% - average mortgage interest rate in 1970 for a 30-year mortgage.
12% - average mortgage interest rate in 1979 for a 30-year mortgage.
2.875% - lowest rate I found today for a 30-year mortgage.
$126.88 - average monthly mortgage payment in 1970.
$621 - average monthly mortgage payment in 1979.
$12,750 - average mortgage balance in 1970.
$202,284 - average mortgage balance in 2019.
3.58 - average family size in 1970.
3.14 - average family size in 2019.
$8,734 - median household income in 1970.
1.4% - rate of inflation in 1960.
6.5% - rate of inflation in 1970.
0.1% - rate of inflation in May 2020.
6.1% - rate of unemployment in 1970.
9% - rate of unemployment in 1975.
13.3% - rate of unemployment in May 2020.
$297 - average non-supervisory weekly wage in 1970.
$1,962.60 - average non-supervisory weekly wage in 1970 in today’s dollars adjusting for inflation.
$852.50 - actual average non-supervisory weekly wage in May 2020.
450,000 - number of millionaires in 1970.
18,101,293 - number of millionaires in 2020.
$371,000,000,000 - national debt in 1970.
$26,007,397,000,000 - national debt today.
$0.06 - cost of a first-class stamp in 1970.
$0.36 - cost of a gallon of regular gas in 1970.
$0.62 - cost of a dozen eggs in 1970.
$1.15 - cost of a gallon of milk in 1970.
Two compelling figures from above show that the housing cost from 1970 adjusted for inflation in today’s dollars is 187% more than it should be. Second, the non-supervisory weekly wage from 1970 adjusted for inflation in today’s dollars is negative 144% less than it should be.
We as humans are quite fallible but have made strides to better ourselves and learn from our past mistakes over the decades. We have work to do, but I remain optimistic. Our Creator made us a beautiful and diverse world to embrace and revere.
Burt M. Polson is the CEO of ACRESinfo.com, a commercial real estate brokerage company and CEO of StoneMarkerInvestments.com, a private equity real estate fund. Call him at 707-254-8000 or email burt@acresinfo.com and burt@stonemarkerinvestments.com.
