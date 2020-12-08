Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Californians can keep their property tax base

Several clients have asked, “What does the passing of Proposition 19 mean for me?” Several clients were confused, some were concerned and others ready to make a move.
The new rules
Passing this November, Proposition 19 allows a homeowner of their primary residence to transfer their property’s taxable value for property tax purposes. The homeowner must be either at least 55 years of age, severely disabled, or whose residence was substantially damaged by wildfire or natural disaster.
For the transfer to occur, it must be the taxpayer’s primary residence for a replacement primary residence in the state of California. The purchase must occur within two years of the sale. A homeowner can perform a transfer up to three times, more whose home was destroyed by fire.
What about the value of the replacement residence?
Suppose the replacement residence is equal to or lesser in value. In that case, the original residence tax basis may transfer to the replacement residence.
For example, if your original residence has a taxable value of $400,000 and sold for $900,000 and you purchased a replacement residence for $890,000, your basis will transfer.
If the replacement residence value is greater than the original residence, calculate the taxable value by adding the difference between the selling price of your original residence and the purchase price of the replacement residence to the taxable value of the original residence.
For example, suppose your original residence has a taxable value of $400,000 and sold for $900,000 with a purchase of a replacement residence for $1,100,000. In that case, your new taxable value is $600,000.
The new taxable value is calculated by subtracting the sales price of $900,000 from the purchase price of $1,100,000 and adding to the tax basis of the original residence of $400,000.
Is the timing tricky?
The new law is effective April 1, 2021, so the sale and purchase should occur after this date. However, the matter is still under discussion whether a sale could happen before this date.
You can sell your original residence before purchasing your replacement residence. Be sure you apply for the tax transfer with the county assessor within two years.
Avoiding reassessment of intergenerational transfers
Suppose you pass your original primary residence to your children or grandchildren, and the residence remains as their primary residence. In that case, the property tax basis remains the same, subject to an adjustment if the value at the time of transfer is $1 million over the original tax basis.
For example, suppose the original residence has a taxable value of $500,000 and has a value of $1.25 million at the time of transfer. In that case, the tax basis remains at $500,000 because when we subtract the value at the transfer from the original taxable value, it is less than $1 million.
However, suppose the original residence taxable value is $500,000, and the value at the time of transfer is $2.1 million. In that case, the new tax basis will be $1.1 million (the $1 million base subtracted from $2.1 million).
No longer using the property as a primary residence will lose the benefit of transferring the tax basis. The family transfer rules take effect on February 16, 2021.
Please be advised that you should consult with your tax and estate planning advisor before initiating any property transfers.
