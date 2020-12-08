Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Californians can keep their property tax base

For example, suppose your original residence has a taxable value of $400,000 and sold for $900,000 with a purchase of a replacement residence for $1,100,000. In that case, your new taxable value is $600,000.

The new taxable value is calculated by subtracting the sales price of $900,000 from the purchase price of $1,100,000 and adding to the tax basis of the original residence of $400,000.

Is the timing tricky?

The new law is effective April 1, 2021, so the sale and purchase should occur after this date. However, the matter is still under discussion whether a sale could happen before this date.

You can sell your original residence before purchasing your replacement residence. Be sure you apply for the tax transfer with the county assessor within two years.

Avoiding reassessment of intergenerational transfers

Suppose you pass your original primary residence to your children or grandchildren, and the residence remains as their primary residence. In that case, the property tax basis remains the same, subject to an adjustment if the value at the time of transfer is $1 million over the original tax basis.