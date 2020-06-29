Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Consider alternative real estate investments - part one

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Consider alternative real estate investments—part one

Our global health crises hit commercial property values in April and May. Still, property sales are down considerably from this time last year, and investors are not finding the deals.

Property owners maintain a wait-and-see attitude when it comes to selling their investment property even though they are underwater and not receiving rent payments.

Talk in commercial broker circles shows we may get sucker-punched coming August, though if you know what to look for, it may not be a surprise.

The end of July will bring about stimulus checks all but used up with little likelihood of a second round. The unemployment payments with the extra $600 will end as well as the moratorium on evictions. Then coming October, the six-month moratorium on mortgages and student loans will expire. The fourth quarter could be a disaster for our economy.

Until then, investors are looking for great deals on undervalued real estate to invest. Many are turning to alternative real estate investments, which may prove to be the right decision today.

REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts)