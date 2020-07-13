Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Consider alternative real estate investments - part two

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The savvy real estate investor makes their profit on the front end of their real estate investment purchase; purchase at a discount.

It could be challenging to find those deals today as many potential sellers seem to be holding out to see what is next for our economy.

Others may not have a choice and are getting pushed in a corner with unpaid rent and mortgage payments due. You need to know where to look.

There are three methods of investing in real estate: indirectly by owning shares of an entity created to hold the property, direct ownership, and holding "paper."

In Part 1, we discussed two forms of indirect ownership of real estate, investing in REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), and through crowdfunding.

In Part 2, we will discuss the third type of indirect ownership, private equity, as well as the remaining two methods of investing in real estate: direct ownership and not owning the real estate at all, but rather promissory notes, deeds, or liens (paper).

Private equity

The third method of indirect ownership is through private equity funds. There are two types of private equity fund investing.