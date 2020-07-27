Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Is the office dead?

Amid another shelter-at-home order from our governor, many find themselves working from home.
My wife is temporarily working from home, and my adult children are either not working because of the order or on college break: the house is feeling small.
We are waiting for an update from my son's college, whether next semester will be online. This will prove difficult for him and many other students throughout California.
I am fortunate to have a private office in an office building where I can "shelter in place," but it is eerily quiet.
Many office users, essential or not, are cautious and appear to be working from home.
As we get on yet another online meeting, we contemplate what is next as we try to separate work and home life.
There appears to be no end in sight as many grow comfortable with the home office set-up.
Office use will look different
Offices are not going anywhere. In fact, in major metropolitan areas, many larger corporations, especially in the tech industry, are expanding.
Several companies have signed leases for more space and are not afraid to commit long-term.
Vacancy rates have crept up slightly to 10% nationally.
Fortunately, the office market sector entered the pandemic with a low vacancy rate to start, and a robust absorption rate. The vacancy rate is the square feet of office space available to lease in relation to the total square feet in inventory in a given market area.
The gross absorption rate is the square feet leased by tenants during a specific time in a particular market. The net absorption rate is the square feet leased minus the square feet vacated by tenants.
Unlike the recession of 2008, our current recession is driven by a pandemic, not real estate economics.
Office space will evolve into space employees will travel to as a destination for a specific purpose, training, or meeting.
There is interest by employees and employers to work from home part-time.
In a US Remote Work Survey by PwC dated June 25, 83% of office workers prefer to work from home at least one day a week, with 55% of employers agreeing.
Companies are not abandoning their offices any time soon
Employees found they were drawn to the office to collaborate with team members, 50% of the time, or to use office equipment 28% of the time, according to the PwC survey.
Executives anticipate in the next three years a reduction in office space needed because of remote work. However, practices due to COVID-19 will result in a reconfiguration of office space to allow for social distancing.
Pandemic-required reconfigurations will result in office capacity being cut, forcing some employees to work from home with executives reconsidering other positions' viability.
The value of the office is seen when considering the impacts of innovation, creativity, collaboration with the rise in the remote workforce.
Both executives and employees witness an increase in productivity when working from home. With that comes the need for a more flexible work week and the need for better hardware and equipment in the home office.
