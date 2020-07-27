Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Is the office dead?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid another shelter-at-home order from our governor, many find themselves working from home.

My wife is temporarily working from home, and my adult children are either not working because of the order or on college break: the house is feeling small.

We are waiting for an update from my son's college, whether next semester will be online. This will prove difficult for him and many other students throughout California.

I am fortunate to have a private office in an office building where I can "shelter in place," but it is eerily quiet.

Many office users, essential or not, are cautious and appear to be working from home.

As we get on yet another online meeting, we contemplate what is next as we try to separate work and home life.

There appears to be no end in sight as many grow comfortable with the home office set-up.

Office use will look different

Offices are not going anywhere. In fact, in major metropolitan areas, many larger corporations, especially in the tech industry, are expanding.

Several companies have signed leases for more space and are not afraid to commit long-term.