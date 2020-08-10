Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Living in a commune may be in your future

'Pocket neighborhoods' is a term coined by Ross Chapin, architect, and is a cluster of homes with a shared common area. Sometimes called micro-neighborhoods, this could be an approach to use for existing neighborhoods.

Pocket neighborhoods are single-family homes configured in clusters allowing for an increased sense of community.

There are not necessarily common buildings or the sharing of chores and resources, but rather the creation of common areas to foster interaction between neighbors.

Cohousing

Taking pocket neighborhoods one step further, Chapin describes cohousing as multiple pocket neighborhoods in clusters with a common area or building.

Similar to an apartment complex where apartments contained in various buildings surround a common area, building, pool, or gym, but this is where the similarities end.

Cohousing takes being under the same roof one step further. The intentional design is to have your own living space, but communal kitchen and gathering areas.

Bringing together residents with the same values and visions I would think this would be an optimal setting to bring together students and teachers for the “one-room schoolhouse.”