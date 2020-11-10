Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Napa's residential real estate market

It has been a provocative few weeks that deserve the sharing of a few highlights.

A sizzling residential market

Though I focus on commercial real estate sales and leasing, I am always eager to help past clients, family, and friends in a home purchase. The current housing market is rapidly moving, and if you slow down to take a breather, you may lose out.

I also had a house listed for sale that just closed. It received an offer after 14 days and closed 21 days later. I am currently working with a buyer, which took us on tours of close to 20 homes and, after several attempted offers, finally having one accepted.

Looking at a snapshot of the Napa residential market for October 2020, 92 single-family homes sold, 57 were at or over the asking price. The average for a listing was 63 days on the market, with the median being 28 days. The median price was $751,000.

As of this article’s writing, there are 142 single family homes for sale in Napa, 48 below $1 million, 25 below $750,000.