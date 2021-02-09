Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: New 2021 laws you should know about

The right extends for a home improvement contract, service repair contract, home solicitation contract, seminar sales contract, and a Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) contract.

Point-of-sale disclosure for defensible wildfire space

This law requires a statutory disclosure for homes built before 2010 in designated high fire areas by the seller stating the property complies with local or state laws about defensible spaces or local vegetation management laws.

Creation of an ember-resistant zone within five feet of a structure

Current law requires a person who owns, leases, controls, operates, or maintains an occupied dwelling or structure to maintain a defensible space of 100 feet from each side of the structure.

This law will require a more intense fuel reduction to create an ember-resistant zone within five to 30 feet around a structure.

Tenant’s and others, right of first refusal to purchase a foreclosure

Establishes the right for a tenant, a prospective owner-occupant, non-profit, and other entities the right of first refusal to purchase a property through foreclosure within 45 days of the auction. The offer must exceed the highest bid.