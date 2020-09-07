Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: On the radar: tenant debt, big tech and California transplants

In reviewing their need for office space during COVID-19, the big tech company decided they did not need the space and would be better off paying the $89.5 million termination fee and keeping their existing San Francisco offices.

Many technology companies, including Twitter, Inc., and Slack Technologies Inc., shut down for the last six months and pivoted to remote work. It has been embraced by workers and management so much that many workers have migrated living in major cities.

In an anonymous survey conducted by Blind, a social networking platform for professionals, found among 4,400 tech workers surveyed in the Bay Area, two-thirds would leave if they could work remotely.

Several tech giants instituted permanent work-from-home policies with several such as Coinbase, Square, Google, and Facebook, creating a more semi-permanent policy with a wait-and-see mentality.

California transplants getting a reputationEven when taking a pay cut, Bay Area workers in California find their income goes much further for housing outside the Bay Area. Lake Tahoe is seeing an uptick in transplants as well as Truckee, both in California. Sacramento and even Southern California are a hotbed of activity, with homes in the outlying areas still affordable.