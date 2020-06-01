Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Proposed pandemic real estate laws you should know about

No foreclosure or eviction from your home

Two similar proposed Assembly Bills -- 828 and 2501 -- temporarily prohibits a lender and landlord from enacting current law pursuing a foreclosure or eviction.

AB 828 provides for a temporary moratorium on a lender pursuing a notice of default, ultimately leading to a trustee’s sale until 15 days after a state of emergency has subsided.

AB 2501 places a moratorium on the right a landlord has to pursue an unlawful detainer action followed by an eviction.

An emergency fund would be prudent for many us to have on hand for when needs arise. It is best to communicate with your lender or landlord and work out a plan immediately when you foresee a problem.

It is better to negotiate a temporary payment plan rather than take more drastic steps.

Two additional similar bills are on the table that would allow tenants 10 years to repay missed rent payments directly to the state.

The state would then compensate landlords in the form of rent credits. The other bill would require lenders to provide homeowners a forbearance tacking on missed payments to the end of the loan.