Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Re-tenanting, adaptive reuse and gentrification. What's it all mean?

Look closely, and you will find entire office buildings sitting vacant. Several cities have their downtown cores boarded-up and expansive industrial buildings once used for heavy industry rotting.

Some neighborhoods could offer so much more with careful and thoughtful redevelopment.

A re-tenanting example

Some may define re-tenanting as not renewing a low-rent tenant’s lease, improving the space, and securing a new tenant at a higher rent. Re-tenanting is more extensive, involving more of a change in the use.

Take, for example, a large, vacant 24,000 square foot office building a property owner recently asked how he can fill with a tenant or sell. Unfortunately, today there are not many office users looking for space to lease.

One obvious and easy option this property owner could take would be to lower the price; this is not the best long-term answer because the building value could be affected for many years.

The owner could demise the building into four independent suites, leased to four smaller office users. It may lease more quickly as frequently office users are looking for small space.