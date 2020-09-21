Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Re-tenanting, adaptive reuse and gentrification. What's it all mean?

Look closely, and you will find entire office buildings sitting vacant. Several cities have their downtown cores boarded-up and expansive industrial buildings once used for heavy industry rotting.
Some neighborhoods could offer so much more with careful and thoughtful redevelopment.
A re-tenanting example
Some may define re-tenanting as not renewing a low-rent tenant’s lease, improving the space, and securing a new tenant at a higher rent. Re-tenanting is more extensive, involving more of a change in the use.
Take, for example, a large, vacant 24,000 square foot office building a property owner recently asked how he can fill with a tenant or sell. Unfortunately, today there are not many office users looking for space to lease.
One obvious and easy option this property owner could take would be to lower the price; this is not the best long-term answer because the building value could be affected for many years.
The owner could demise the building into four independent suites, leased to four smaller office users. It may lease more quickly as frequently office users are looking for small space.
The re-tenanting aspect comes into play when you move into another type of user. If zoning allows, leasing to a religious organization could be a viable option for this building and would not require significant upgrades.
Another possible re-tenanting use could be to convert into a “ghost kitchen,” a commercial kitchen used by restaurants for their delivery orders.
This could also include food purveyors looking for a kitchen to produce their packaged food, caterers for food preparation, or mobile food trucks for food and vehicle storage.
Part of the building could be converted to a commercial kitchen and food storage while part could remain office space.
Adaptive reuse of a historic industrial building
Adaptive reuse converts an older property once used for a specific use into another.
One example in Napa is the Hatt Building downtown. Constructed in 1884 as an industrial building, it warehoused and sold coal, grain and vegetables.
The building became a roller skating rink, meeting hall, and National Guard armory through the years.
Being listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1979, the building’s significance and character warranted redevelopment. Today it is a thriving retail center and hotel.
A gentrification primer
Gentrification is a strong label being used today to describe in many cases; housing converted to something more desirable to the tastes of the “middle class.”
The negative connotations gentrification stirs in people can be emotional and warrants more discussion at a future time.
Labeling a residential development/redevelopment, adaptive reuse project, or a re-tenanting strategy as “gentrification of a community” may not always be warranted.
There are many examples where redevelopment of a residential neighborhood brought together different socio-economic classes and races nearly, “raising the tide” for everyone.
Redevelopment often brings with it a new pride in the community, more security or sense thereof, and an attraction for businesses to set up shop.
Mitigation of potential gentrifying characteristics can occur with thoughtful and strategic planning.
