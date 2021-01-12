Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Real estate investor challenges in 2021

It is painful to see all the workers hurt this past year and equally so the business owners. Commercial real estate investors will need to get creative with their properties to shave expenses to keep afloat.

Still, many will not be able to, especially when their outstanding loans come due.

Warehouse properties will continue to thrive, and multi-family should remain stable.

Industry analysts predict a 25% reduction in retail space by 2025, with the hospitality industry rebounding around the same time.

The intuitive investor should be able to find opportunities, unfortunately, at the cost of others’ losses.

Burt M. Polson is the CEO of ACRESinfo.com, a commercial real estate brokerage company and CEO of StoneMarkerInvestments.com, a private equity real estate fund. Call him at (707) 254-8000 or email burt@acresinfo.com and burt@stonemarker investments.com.