Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Revolutionize real estate with tokens

Tokenizing real estate investments still need to be registered as exempt security.

Still, new regulations open the door to nonaccredited investors as well as investors globally. It also creates what has been in the past an illiquid asset into an easily tradable one.

The Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Mainstream media news is exploding in digital NFTs with the sale of a digital work of art selling for $69 million.

The buyer essentially purchased the digital token on the Ethereum blockchain, representing the jpeg of the digital art.

The only right the buyer has is to view and sell the art. Like physical art, they do not own the copyright, but now using NFTs own an easily exchangeable form of art.

Something represented as being “fungible” or “non-fungible” comes from the realm of law.

A fungible asset is interchangeable with another same but separate asset. Commodities, stock, or dollars are good examples.

Examples of non-fungible assets are art, diamonds, collector cars, and real estate--no two are alike.

NFTs are trendy and highly speculative.