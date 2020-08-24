Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Riots, terrorism, insurance and tenants.

Each day seems to bring something new in the world of real estate. With decades of experience, you come to expect the ordinary, but that is so 2019.
Here are a few discussions on the front burner today.
Does your insurance cover riots?
I was under the assumption my commercial business insurance policy covered losses if the unfortunate occurrence of a riot were to occur, resulting in damage to my building. After reviewing my policy, I was shocked to discover that was not the case.
Reviewing my homeowner’s insurance policy, I am not covered either for damage caused by rioting. A cast of uneasiness came over me as I gave a call to my insurance broker only to find I was correct.
Insurance carriers are thorough in listing exclusions to what is covered. Reading the exclusions in my policy, excluded, “War... civil war...insurrection, rebellion, revolution, usurped power, or action taken by governmental authority in hindering or defending against any of these.”
If we have war or civil war on American soil, we have a lot of problems. Looking up the definition of insurrection, rebellion, revolution, usurped power resonated with what many cities in America have or are currently experiencing.
If an act of terrorism were to occur and the Secretary of the Treasury or the Attorney General of the U.S. certified such an act, any losses would fall within the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act administered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Many policies do not include coverage for acts of terrorism.
I will be speaking with my insurance broker again, as, in my research, I found that coverage does exist for riots.
Impact of COVID-19 in commercial lease obligations
It is readily apparent that many businesses are suffering because of the closures imposed as a way of mitigating the pandemic.
Unfortunately, many businesses closed entirely because of the loss of income, but many survive as they restructure their business model and temporarily reduce their expenses.
Landlords can play an active role in helping their tenants survive while still staying current with their operating expenses. One way is reducing or delaying rent payments.
Many states and local jurisdictions have placed a moratorium on evictions, but this does not preclude or absolve a tenant from paying rent. A tenant can take the necessary legal steps to delay rent payments; however, a proactive approach of the landlord and tenant collaborating is preferred.
Some leases may include a force majeure provision allowing the tenant to forego or reduce rent payments based on events outside the tenant’s control, such as natural disasters, terrorist acts, or war.
Many leases do not include a force majeure clause, and those that do may not list a pandemic as an event.
I have consulted with a handful of clients who executed an amendment to their commercial leases, either allowing an abatement or reducing the rent for several months. The tenant would either agree to supplement future rent payments to make-up for the abatement or extended their lease one month for each month of abatement or reduction.
“When you change the way you see things, the things you see change.” Wayne Dyer.
Watch now: Need to Do Some Cleaning? Here Are Ways to Clean & Get Rid of Odors Around the House!
Burt M. Polson is the CEO of ACRESinfo.com, a commercial real estate brokerage company and CEO of StoneMarkerInvestments.com, a private equity real estate fund. Call him at (707) 254-8000 or email burt@acresinfo.com and burt@stonemarker investments.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.