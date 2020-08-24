Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Riots, terrorism, insurance and tenants.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Each day seems to bring something new in the world of real estate. With decades of experience, you come to expect the ordinary, but that is so 2019.

Here are a few discussions on the front burner today.

Does your insurance cover riots?

I was under the assumption my commercial business insurance policy covered losses if the unfortunate occurrence of a riot were to occur, resulting in damage to my building. After reviewing my policy, I was shocked to discover that was not the case.

Reviewing my homeowner’s insurance policy, I am not covered either for damage caused by rioting. A cast of uneasiness came over me as I gave a call to my insurance broker only to find I was correct.

Insurance carriers are thorough in listing exclusions to what is covered. Reading the exclusions in my policy, excluded, “War... civil war...insurrection, rebellion, revolution, usurped power, or action taken by governmental authority in hindering or defending against any of these.”

If we have war or civil war on American soil, we have a lot of problems. Looking up the definition of insurrection, rebellion, revolution, usurped power resonated with what many cities in America have or are currently experiencing.