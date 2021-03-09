Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: Should you sell your investment real estate and buy Bitcoin?

Bitcoin has recently been in the news between its record-setting gains, corporate purchases by companies such as Tesla, and several investment firms discussing its merits. What is Bitcoin, and should you, as an investment real estate owner, sell and buy Bitcoin?

This should no way be construed as investment advice. Bitcoin is a speculative and volatile investment, while selling investment real estate will result in substantial tax ramifications.

What is Bitcoin?

There are mysteries of the founder of Bitcoin, who is said to be Satoshi Nakamoto. No one knows the person or where they may be located. Many believe it is actually a pseudonym of a different person, group of people, or government entity.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, or an electronic version of value, that uses the blockchain to verify and store ownership and transactions. Bitcoin has several merits, such as anonymity and ease of exchange, but can be easily stolen if not stored property and is extremely volatile in price.

In 2011, Bitcoin was around $1.00 per coin. Today it fluctuates in the $50,000 range. If you purchased $1,000 of Bitcoin in 2011, it would have a value of $50,000,000 today.

Selling your investment real estate