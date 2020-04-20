Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: The CARES Act -- what real estate investors need to know

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order placing a statewide moratorium on not evicting tenants who meet specific criteria.

The tenant must have been current with their rent before the moratorium and must notify the landlord within seven days of rent being due that they will be unable to pay.

The criteria are that the tenant or a family member has the virus, is unable to work, has a loss of income, or must care for a child whose school is closed.

The tenant must have a verifiable sickness of the virus and documentation of the loss of income. Protection currently is to May 31.

Keep in mind that this does not relieve tenants from having to pay rent, from landlords pursuing collections of past rent, and evicting a tenant for breach of other covenants and conditions of the lease.

Burt M. Polson is the CEO of ACRESinfo.com, a commercial real estate brokerage company and CEO of StoneMarkerInvestments.com, a private equity real estate fund. Call him at 707-254-8000 or email burt@acresinfo.com and burt@stonemarkerinvestments.com.