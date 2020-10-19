Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: The flawed argument in favor of Proposition 15

In my previous article, I expressed my arguments in favor of voting “no” on Proposition 15.

I used an example of a downtown Napa commercial property owner who has owned a property for decades and is currently paying property taxes on an assessed value of $250,000. Their current market value is $10 million.

Their current annual property tax bill of $2,500 will increase to $100,000 for the ad valorem tax alone.

A reader of my article in the Napa Valley Register expressed their opinion in a letter to the editor on the distortion in the law and the lack of fairness between a new owner and someone who has owned a property for many decades.

It seems my article swayed this undecided voter to vote in favor of Proposition 15 being there is “no good reason” to tax a commercial property for less than its market value.

I appreciate the writer taking the time to send in their article and to provide their perspective on this historical debate. I would like to make several comments.