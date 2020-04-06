Burt Polson's Real Estate in the Napa Valley: The story of the distracted turtle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Starting around April each year in the warmer climate coastal beaches, female sea turtles emerge from the ocean to lay their eggs.

After digging a two-foot deep hole with her hind flippers, she lays over 100 eggs. She then covers her clutch and goes back into the ocean, leaving the soon to be hatchlings fending for themselves.

Two months later, in the cover of night, the hatchlings emerge, instinctively searching for the brightest light of the night sky and make a run for it.

Not all make it to the safety of the ocean; approximately half are disoriented and go the wrong direction distracted by artificial light.

Instinct tells the fledgling young turtles to head in the direction of the moonlight reflecting over the ocean--the brightest light in the night sky.

With real estate development growing on coastal beaches, the lighting from houses, condominium complexes, and hotels confuse the turtles distracting them from the direction that will save their life.

Skip April

I have heard it said and seen it written that several wish they could “skip the month of April.” In my last article, I described my perspective of the shelter-in-place order as a forced-rest.