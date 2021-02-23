Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: The power of seller credits

I don’t remember why I was thinking of the movie “Back to the Future” the other day, perhaps it has something to do with the twists and turns of the COVID pandemic leading us back to what could be our “new normal.”

Or maybe it reminded me of the current White House administration mirroring a previous administration’s handbook from eight to 12 years ago.

Either way, as I listened to the Huey Lewis song, “The Power of Love,” I wanted to share something rather powerful, called seller credits, for homebuyers to leverage in today’s ultra-competitive housing market.

A seller credit is simply a credit from a seller to a buyer at closing.

For example, if you were selling your home, then before you receive your net proceeds, you must account for the total costs of the sale of it.

If you have a loan on the property, then that gets paid off.

If you hired a real estate professional, which hopefully you did, then the investment in their services is covered via the selling price.

If you provided any type of credit or concession to a buyer, then that will be deducted from your sales price too. When the expense dust settles, you receive your net proceeds.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help We're offering our best deal ever with this Editor's Special. Support local news coverage by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.