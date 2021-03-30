Chris Salese: Napa's Loan Ranger: What does the new refinance tax mean for you?

Since we are officially through the first quarter of 2021, an entire three months past the most remarkably eventful and damaging year on record, nothing surprises me when it comes to the twists and turns of the mortgage industry.

Last year I wrote about a refinance tax from Fannie and Freddie that came out of the blue and at the strangest time, right smack in the thick of COVID, which shocked the entire lending world.

Now the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is at it again. This time, through an agreement with the U.S. Department of Treasury.

However, at least this latest move was publicized via a press release by the U.S. Department of Treasury on January 14, 2021 and not a complete surprise. I mean, who didn’t read this press release right?

First off, not too many people read press releases from the Treasury Department.

Secondly, even if they did, there’s a strong chance that they don’t understand it all. I did not.