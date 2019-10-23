If you are in the home loan business, there’s a good chance that someone is going to ask you about interest rates, such as where are they now and are they going up or down.
It’s a common question that we are all programmed to ask a lender and rightfully so. It’s also a question that the banks want you to ask of them because interest rate promotions are the number one thing that they market to you.
Interest rate advertising is all over the place, we can’t escape from it. The advertising dollars being spent on TV commercials, radio spots and newspaper sticky ads is insane. Sadly, most of it isn’t compliant advertising or doesn’t apply to your scenario.
If you are a lender, then you always need to be prepared to answer rate questions. However, the way you answer them is super important. It’s an opportunity to educate and to genuinely help.
Unfortunately, what gets lost in these rate conversations, are the loan products themselves. I doubt you are going to run into a lender at the grocery store and ask them for their opinion on government insured cash-out loan programs.
That’s very specific and nowhere close to being as fun as asking about the rate on a 30-year fixed home loan while you toss your favorite ice cream into your cart. By the way, mine is any form of sea-salt caramel.
Anyhow, the point here is that we are in a fantastic zone where interest rates for almost all products are still near historic lows and equity levels in many homes are incredibly high. The see-saw structure of rate and equity is presently in a beautiful balance.
This means your question to your lender shouldn’t really be focused on rate as much as it needs to be at this time. It should be more along the lines of what types of loan products could help you instead.
For the last several years, lenders have been adding to their product menus. This has primarily been driven by today’s compacted low rate environment since there’s not much more space left in between current rates and a zero percent rate.
As a result, you’re rewarded with more financing options given that banks are forced to create products which could better serve you besides just offering you a specific rate that might be lower than what you have now.
In general, the pool of funds that are available to lend to you are being moved around from one bank’s line of credit to another then over to the government’s lending facilities and back around again.
It’s insane, in terms of the vast amount of lines of credit and sub-lines of credit that work together to keep our mortgage world healthy.
Even those banks who fund home loans from their own assets are still moving monies around via different lines of credit to balance out their respective see-saw. This fluidity helps to keep rates low but more importantly, loan product menus deep.