I’m sure you know the name, Alexander Hamilton. In fact, a few years ago when the hit musical “Hamilton” debuted on Broadway, the name became even more famous.
Although prior to that, Alexander Hamilton was best known for, among many other things, being the first secretary of the treasury of the United States. He was also one of the founding fathers of America and, of course, his image has been on the $10 bill for a long time.
Yes, the $10 bill, which is not only a common denomination of the U.S. currency but also the minimum donation for the Napa Valley Give!Guide.
If you are not familiar with the Napa Valley Give!Guide, then please make sure you check it out.
According to their website, “it’s a novel approach to year-end giving.
It involves a publication and a website, both of which assist donors in giving to a cross-section of nonprofit organizations serving Napa County.”
Per their informational materials, the Give!Guide has several main goals.
The first is to help raise funds and awareness to the amazing nonprofits that serve our community.
The next one is to encourage collaboration between all the nonprofit organizations and to cultivate a culture of giving.
However, most importantly, the Give!Guide inspires young people inside and outside of our community, to get involved in philanthropy.
For example, the Give!Guide states that when people begin supporting nonprofit organizations at a young age, even at smaller levels or amounts, they are likely to continue to give as they get older.
Therefore, the amount of their support will probably grow with their incomes as they recognize their ability to help.
This philanthropic type of life cycle is critical to building and sustaining healthy socio-economics within our community.
In addition, by teaching the youth the value of a $10 bill, will help them better understand how to save money and build credit as well.
Based on a presidential executive order, it is “the policy of the Federal Government to promote financial capability among young Americans and encourage building the financial capability of young people at an early stage in schools, families, communities, and the workplace.”
It continues by saying, “starting early, young people can begin to learn the difference between wants and needs, the importance and power of saving, and the positive and productive role money can play in their lives.”
While everyone has different capacities for giving during the holiday season this is a great opportunity to use the Give!Guide as an educational tool to explain to local youth how they can make a difference.
As always, plenty of nonprofits will gladly accept a donation of your time and volunteerism too.
Nonetheless, you should pause and consider how much of an impact the “$10, founding father” can make this year for all of those who could use your assistance.
Please do your best to spread the word about the power of a Hamilton.