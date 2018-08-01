For those of you who might have your own bear story, then you’ll likely appreciate the one I’m going to share with you.
During a recent trip to Lake Tahoe, I decided to embark on a late-morning jog around the neighborhood where I was staying.
Since I don’t normally jog in high elevations, I thought it would be best to shorten the distance that I would normally run but to challenge myself with a few hills.
While all of this probably sounds like a decent plan, unfortunately it nearly got me into a ton of trouble.
As I was grinding out the final hill on my way back to the cabin, I almost stopped and started walking. I was on vacation, so really there was no sense in pushing myself too hard.
However, I kept going, barely, and reached the top of the hill.
With the cabin in sight and my music blaring, I looked up to see several family members waving in the window at me as I started to run down the hill toward the driveway of our cabin.
At that moment, I thought their waves were to cheer me on as I approached my invisible finish line at record time.
Playfully, I started waving back at them, with my arms up over my head and a big smile on my face as if I had won a marathon.
Even better, I stayed the course and kept running in the middle of this very narrow road leading back to the cabin.
When I crept closer, I noticed the look on their faces was not that of laughter at me. It was of complete horror.
Then I could hear them. Their frantic waves were accompanied by loud shouts of “bear-bear-bear!”
Out of breath and confused, I somehow managed to sprint fast enough into the safety of the cabin.
I turned off my music, heard the front door slam shut behind me and bolted up the stairs to the second-floor viewing area.
There, family members quickly gave me the news. I had just run smack in between a large mama bear and her three cubs as they were crossing the same narrow road I had run down toward the cabin.
In complete disbelief, I looked out the window and it was confirmed.
The bears had made their way across the road and proceeded to walk along the front door of our cabin. I watched them meander through the carport and around the cabin a few times before they disappeared into the woods.
Still stunned, I had many “what-if” thoughts run through my head for the rest of our trip. Later that week, on our drive back to Napa, I kept trying to shake those images and re-direct them to something positive.
Similar to a loan file, sometimes your most well-constructed financing strategy won’t always get the job done by itself yet coupled with a little bit of luck can push you over the finish line.