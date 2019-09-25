Here we go again. Almost six years ago, we had a surprise visit from a squirrel who found its way into our house. Last weekend, we had another squirrel encounter, but this time it was outside near a huge redwood tree in our front yard.
I get it. There are an abundance of squirrels, especially around large trees, which makes running into them a high probability. However, this encounter has been special.
When my daughter discovered a baby squirrel on the ground in the driveway, she immediately burst into tears and I was quickly summoned to the front yard to find out what happened.
After assessing the situation, I realized the front door was still open and the same Labrador retriever from six years ago was eagerly trying to get out to see what was going on as well. So, naturally, I closed the front door as fast as I could. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop the other kids from making their way over to the squirrel too.
At that moment, I realized I had to take a side and pick a path of where this would go next. I looked at my daughter and it was an easy decision.
We agreed to move the squirrel out of the driveway and into an area where there was some shelter. We created a bed of sorts for this squirrel by digging a shallow layer in the ground, with leaves and loose dirt. For good measure, my daughter found a small rag that we used as a blanket to keep the squirrel warm.
The next morning, the squirrel was still there yet looked hungry. After some extensive research on Google, my daughter found a shoebox and educated me that we needed to move the squirrel back to the spot near the tree.
She also said we needed to add warmers in the box, which she made with bags of rice. She explained that the squirrel’s mom was likely nearby and would be looking for it to feed it. So, we upgraded the squirrel’s living quarters, placed the squirrel in the shoebox and re-located it near the tree.
Another day went by, the squirrel remained in the box. Since we were not sure if the squirrel’s mom found it, we supplied the squirrel with some oats and puppy milk from Petco.
The following morning, the squirrel was wide awake! Moving around, alert, eyes open and acting how the internet search said a five-week old squirrel should behave. My daughter appropriately named it Everest, because it of its determination and location next to a super tall tree.
This squirrel encounter reminds me of a homeowner’s association approval process. You need a title report, current association documents, plus information on any covenants, conditions, and restrictions to determine if it’s a viable one.
There are many layers and steps involved, which require patience and problem solving to figure out. But once you do, there’s definitely a reward for all that hard work.
Thank you, Everest, and enjoy your freedom!