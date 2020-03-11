Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: Five things to watch during crazy mortgage market times

Oh wow, what just happened?

If you forgot or strategically decided not to remember the mega-events surrounding the financial crisis of 2008, that’s OK.

I mean, it was 12 years ago, we all have trouble remembering things from 12 months ago, right?

But here we are, in 2020, going through what has become one of the single biggest market-moving events of our lifetime and for that matter in history.

Suddenly, 12 years doesn’t seem like that long ago of a time. Since this market-moving event is still ongoing, I made it a challenge to not use the name of the virus in this column that has dominated and continues to cause chaos around the world today.

While we don’t know how long this will last, I wanted to give you all five things to watch during these crazy mortgage market times to help track rate movement.

The first thing to watch is the most common — the stock market.

This also happens to grab the greatest headlines on a daily basis. Typically, when you see the stock market falling apart, that usually leads to better or lower home loan rates because money flows out of the stock market and into the traditionally safer bond or treasuries market.