Napa's Loan Ranger Chris Salese: How to borrow and save more when buying a home

I’m going to take a break from the music rhymes or movie references in this column and get right to the point.

If you go shopping, let’s say at a grocery store, your objective is probably to spend less and save more each time you go. Basically, you don’t want to over-pay and leave without purchasing the items on your list because you went over-budget.

Therefore, you make an adjustment while shopping in the store and figure things out to accomplish your goal.

Of course, when rolling up and down the aisles of Costco, this becomes awfully hard to do, but at least you are snacking and having loads of fun along the way.

Now you might be thinking, how in the world does this apply to home loan financing?

If so, please picture this: you are in the market to buy a home and you have been approved by your favorite local lender for conventional financing.

This means your loan will likely be facilitated through Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac based on your application and house criteria.

For example, assume your lender has capped you at up to a $750,000 purchase price with only a 5% down payment.